Foods to AVOID | Dr. Gundry Yes/No Diet Food List

I’m excited to share that this episode is dedicated entirely to foods to avoid in my updated "yes" and "no" food list!
You might have noticed that these lists have evolved with each new book. That’s because I continuously tweak and refine them based on the latest scientific research and my experiences with patients.
In this episode, we will discuss the latest dietary updates found in my most recent book, "Gut Check," and the reasons behind these changes.
Tune in to learn about the new "no" foods and gain a personal guide to foods that can revolutionize your health.
On this episode you’ll learn:
00:00 - How lectins could be secretly messing with your gut health
4:59 - The inspiring story of my patient who naturally reversed his vitiligo
7:23 - All about one of the seven deadly disruptors harming the good bacteria in your gut
8:15 - The new class of lectins that you need to be aware of
9:56 - Which nightshade vegetables you should avoid (one of these may shock you!)
15:56 - The latest mischievous foods that have landed on my "NO" list
16:60 - Why a certain THIS mushroom might not be as healthy as you think
18:57 - How to test if you’re sensitive to some common foods (no dr. visit required!)
20:35 - Why THESE meats are now on the NO list (sorry!)
22:50 - How you can eliminate the dangerous sugar molecule “NEU5GC” from your diet
24:45 - Why my “yes” food list isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone (and how to personalize it)
