EPISODE 317: LOST IN TRANS NATION

Fauci Uses One of Del’s Talking Points in Attempt to Shirk Responsibility For Abysmal Public Health Response; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on multiple Court Decisions requiring city and state governments to rehire the COVID unvaccinated, with back pay; Fauci isn’t the only one trying to rewrite history. Canada PM Justin Trudeau Was Caught Trying to Claim He Didn’t Force Anyone to Vaccinate; It’s an issue as controversial as vaccines, as the Trans Issue Takes Over Every Sector of Society; How Safe is Hormone Therapy For Children?; One Dad is Suing His School District For Exposing His Child to ‘Medically Inappropriate’ Content Without Parental Consent;
Today’s Episode **Viewer Discretion is Advised**
Guests: Dr. Patrick Flynn, Luka, Steve Schneider
#Fauci #Trans #DylanMulvaney #UnvaxRehire #JustinTrudeau #Transgender #Ep317