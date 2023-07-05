© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About
Cancer: A Global Quest
9-Part Documentary
AGQ Silver Digital
$77
The price is lower before was $99 it is digital.
Ty & Charlene Bollinger | The Truth about Cancer ~
The Quest for the Cures
On the episodes you will walk down a garden path in hand with Ty exploring Plants | Herbs | Fruits | Vegetables | Mushrooms | Juicing | Fasting | Cleansing your body | On your way learning how to heal from experts who are graciously willing to share their knowledge of wealth for your health to help everyone.
Cancer Causes
Cancer
Treatments
Cancer Preventions
Nutrition
Food & Drink
Herbs & Spices
Supplements
Recipes
Videos
Here are just to name a few open arms helping hands.
Mike Adams aka "The Health Ranger' | Scientist Author and Lecture
Dr. Daniel Nuzum, D.O., N.M.D. | Toxicologist, Professor, Scientist and Researcher
Dr. Joel Wallach, D.V.M N.D. | Founder of Youngevity, Biomedial, Researcher, Best selling author
Suzanne Somers | Cancer Survivor. Author, and Actress
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D. | Neurosurgeon, Scientist & Editor of
the Blaylock Wellness Report
Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, M.D.
Ocean Robbins | CEO of Food Revolution Network | Author. Speaker & Facilitator
Dr. Josh Axe, D.N.M., D.C., C.N.S. | Nutrition Expert, Author & Founder of DrAxe.com
Antonio Jimenez, M.D., N.D., is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of the world-renowned Hope4Cancer Treatment Centers, a leading name in integrative oncology with two first-class locations in Tijuana and Cancun, Mexico.
Dr. Gosia Kuszewski, N.D. | Functional Medicine Naturopath & Menial Hernalici
Dr. Patrick Quillin | PhD, RD, CNS
Sayer Ji | Author, Lecturer, National Hez | Federation Advisory Board
Dr. Murray "Buzz" Susser | M.D.
Tara Mann | Founder - Cancer Crackdown | Former Big Pharma Sales Rep
Dr. Garry F. Gordon, M.D.O. | Co-Founder or ACAM. Best-S€ Author, Chelation Expert
十 (the late) Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez, M.D. | Pioneer in Science-based Natural Cancer Treatments
Dr. Joseph Mercola, D.O. | Founder of Mercola.com, New York
Dr. Keith Scott-Mumby | Alternative Doctor | Professor of Nutrition, Author | Talk RadioUniversity of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology | I made my name internationally as the World's "#1 Allergy Detective" in the field of food and environmental allergies.
Dr. Galina Migalko, M.D., N.M.D. | World-renowned Exert in Cancer Diagnosis; Integrative Physician
Dr. Robert Verkerk, Ph.D | Executive Director of Alliance forNatural Health-International
Dr. Edward F. Group Ill, | DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM Lecturer. Scientist and Researcher
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, D.O. | Author, Lecturer, Consultant, and Vaccine Expert
Dr. Aleksandra Niedzwiecki, Ph.D | Director of Research - Dr. Rath
Desiree Rover | Medical Research Journalist. Author &
Radio Host
Dr. James Forsythe, M.D. | Oncologist and Homeopath
Chris Wark | Cancer Survivor. Author, and Lecturer
Dr. Robert Gorter, M.D., Ph.D | Director - Medical Center Cologne (Germany)
Dr. Véronique Desaulniers | ("Dr. V")
十 (the late) Dr. Rashid Buttar | Best-selling Author
Cherie Calbom | "The Juice Lady"
Dr. Jonathan V. Wright, | M.D. | Medical Director and Founder
Tahoma Clinic (Washington, USA)
Dr. Subrata Chakravarty | Ph.D. | Chief Scientific Officer at Hope 4 Cancer Institute (Tijuana)
Dr. Tullio Simoncini, M.D., Ph.D | Oncologist, Pioneer in Sodium Bicarbonate Therapy
Loving Memory of Olivia Newton-John
Dr. Richard Gomez Philippines