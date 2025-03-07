Green Lives Matter - John Podesta, one of the main politicians accused of being involved in the pizzagate scandal, was a huge fan of Recount editor, Slade Sohmer's, work. He worked hard to debunk pizzagate but then it later came out that he was indicted with four charges of child po**nography.





So he was debunking Pizzagate while literally participating in pizzagate.?





You can't make this stuff up





Journalist Who Reportedly "Debunked" Pizzagate Charged With Two Counts Of Child Pornography [excerpt]:





Did Slade Sohmer "Debunk" Pizzagate?

The news has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), and users are suggesting that Sohmer himself debunked pizzagate. While Sohmer did seem to be acquainted with Hillary Clinton's former chairman, John Podesta, there aren't any articles to be found by Sohmer about the topic. It is unknown whether or not he ever wrote pieces about pizzagate or if Google is suppressing certain material.





People may be mistaking him for a former ABC journalist named James Gordon Meek, who called pizzagate a "conspiracy theory" and was later arrested on pornography charges.





This looks interesting:





Elon Musk Says, ‘Hammer of Justice’ Coming for Fact Checkers Who Falsely Debunked Pizza Gate





Many of these fact-checkers and mainstream journalists were later implicated in disturbing child exploitation cases, with some serving prison sentences for serious crimes related to child abuse.





