Biden Had $8MILLION Book Deal in CLASSIFIED DOCs with Ghost Writer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Rep Jim Jordan brings out a big revelation on a book deal, I show it in this video.
Watch for more, Who knew this part??
I did a part 2 right after this video, explaining a lot more and some more important details.
In my part 2, I learned it was 7Million Documents that Biden had in at least 7 or more locations!!!