We've Been Played!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's talk about mind control, shall we?
Video Sourced From:
Mary at 'We The People Situation Update'
Opening & closing theme music:
'They Said I Can't' - by David Fesliyan
This presentation from:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park NSW, Australia 2760
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People Situation Update' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.