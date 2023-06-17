BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hosea 10 Prophesies Death Of An SDA Pastor. TX Tornadoes Bring Sudden Death. Henry Kissinger On War
31 views • 06/17/2023

Hosea 10:1-4 Israel is an empty vine, he bringeth forth fruit unto himself: according to the multitude of his fruit he hath increased the altars; according to the goodness of his land they have made goodly images.


4 Prophetic Dreams Involving Popular SDA Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikGiOtNOzJI


The Greatest Apostasy Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54zQ1xbYMJ0&list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW&pp=gAQBiAQB2


2 Their heart is divided; now shall they be found faulty: he shall break down their altars, he shall spoil their images.


3 For now they shall say, We have no king, because we feared not the Lord; what then should a king do to us?


4 They have spoken words, swearing falsely in making a covenant: thus judgment springeth up as hemlock in the furrows of the field.


Severe Weather Leaves 580,000 Americans Without Power In Southeast After Tornados Kill Four


Kissinger Sees War Over Taiwan Likely Unless US, China Back Down


biblekissingersevere weathertaiwansda sermonsaving health ministriestexas tornadoeshosea 10tornado valleyhosea the prophetthe dark daydeath of an sda pastor
