Hosea 10 Prophesies Death Of An SDA Pastor. TX Tornadoes Bring Sudden Death. Henry Kissinger On War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hosea 10:1-4 Israel is an empty vine, he bringeth forth fruit unto himself: according to the multitude of his fruit he hath increased the altars; according to the goodness of his land they have made goodly images.
4 Prophetic Dreams Involving Popular SDA Ministries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikGiOtNOzJI
The Greatest Apostasy Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54zQ1xbYMJ0&list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW&pp=gAQBiAQB2
2 Their heart is divided; now shall they be found faulty: he shall break down their altars, he shall spoil their images.
3 For now they shall say, We have no king, because we feared not the Lord; what then should a king do to us?
4 They have spoken words, swearing falsely in making a covenant: thus judgment springeth up as hemlock in the furrows of the field.
Severe Weather Leaves 580,000 Americans Without Power In Southeast After Tornados Kill Four
Kissinger Sees War Over Taiwan Likely Unless US, China Back Down
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541