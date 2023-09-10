Ukraine is pursuing suicidal tactics deployed by NATO proxies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are running suicidal tactics deployed by NATO proxies in an attempt to break Russian forces' defenses even while traversing vast minefields. However, Ukraine plans to send all of its troops back to the front, although this suggests that Russian troops are continuing to "hunt" Ukrainians who arrive at the front in rotation. Jens Stoltenberg admits that Russia has demilitarized NATO now.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY