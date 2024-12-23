Best Waterless, Self-Contained Composting Toilets

Courtesy of VP of Sales for Sun-Mar Corporation, Joe LoCicero. To SAVE water, our natural water sources, and not have to deal with city sewage or a septic tank system, learn more via authorized Sun-Mar dealer, ShopTinyHouses by clicking-on our affiliate link, https://www.shoptinyhouses.com/?p=YOGej7U3h

To easily share with others, use either link below:

https://tinyurl.com/WaterlessCompostingToilets

https://tinyurl.com/BestCompostingToilets

If you'd LOVE to be able to get 1 or more Sun-Mars but just can't afford to right now, earn extra $$$ by becoming a OneHouseOffTheGrid.com "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" as described at either: https://tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid or

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGbizOppOverview

Leave me a VM at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 with any questions.

To view a deep-dive video and Powerpoint presentation, visit: tinyurl.com/BestCompostingToiletVideo -- COMING SOON!

tinyurl.com/CompostingToiletsPowerpoint , respectively -- COMING SOON!





