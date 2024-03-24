The Liberator #15: Parties

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a continuation of the Liberator comic. Which is an original cartoon story from the Gospel of Luke. This video covers a large section of Luke 14, including some excellent advice by Jesus about how to behave at parties and who to invite to parties, through a parable about a wedding feast. Jesus goes on to give some challenging truths about the cost of discipleship, which gives a clearer picture of what it means to be a Christian.