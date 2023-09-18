Suspension Of Disbelief

The Big Guy & The Bag Man

* Newly surfaced video: “circumstantial but devastating”.

* As Greg Kelly tipped us off, “incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption” is coming — and will blow the lid off this crime family.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 18 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3ippxw-title-a-watershed-moment-is-imminent-ep.-2090x-09182023.html

