Brave TV - Nov 6, 2023 - Jack Roth, Killing Kennedy - The US Moving Nuclear Subs into the Middle East - The Scare Event Imminent?









As a deterrent against further escalation, the United States military has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine to the Middle East. Israel-Hamas had been at war for one month when the vessel arrived. In a surprise attack on Oct. 7, Hamas-led forces killed 1,400 Israelis.

The United States Central Command did not provide any additional details in a statement Sunday, but posted an image that appeared to show an Ohio-class submarine near the Suez Canal Bridge in Egypt.

Whenever officials acknowledge the use of these submarines or share information about their location, the U.S. intends to send an unmistakable message to its enemies. In addition to land-based ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs on strategic bombers, they represent part of America's "nuclear triad" of atomic weapons.

