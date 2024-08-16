© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #390
1. 23:45 GARM closes up shop in the presence of a combined lawsuit by X/Twitter and Rumble
2. 1:09:29 Biden Administration colluded with Justin Trudeau to censor Freedom Convoy on social media
3. 1:48:05 Riots in Britain being indirectly supported by the new British government
4. 2:06:30 Has The Marvel Cinematic Universe fired all their woke and activist executives
5. 2:34:56 The Situation with Mr. Beast keeps getting worse
6. 2:55:35 Kamala Harris’s VP pick (Tim Walz) strongly indicates that Democrats have gone full-woke
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
