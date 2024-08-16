Red Pill Nation Hangout #390

1. 23:45 GARM closes up shop in the presence of a combined lawsuit by X/Twitter and Rumble

2. 1:09:29 Biden Administration colluded with Justin Trudeau to censor Freedom Convoy on social media

3. 1:48:05 Riots in Britain being indirectly supported by the new British government

4. 2:06:30 Has The Marvel Cinematic Universe fired all their woke and activist executives

5. 2:34:56 The Situation with Mr. Beast keeps getting worse

6. 2:55:35 Kamala Harris’s VP pick (Tim Walz) strongly indicates that Democrats have gone full-woke





