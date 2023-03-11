WHY BOTHER BEING GOOD?

Hi Stef, is the ego strength that allows you to be wrong and change your mind the same thing as humility?





(correct me if I'm wrong ) In one live stream, you mentioned that if you spend the first 5 years with your child, they will stay with you for the rest of your life. What do you mean by this? Why is it so important for your child to be at home rather than in daycare? Thank you for your response."





Here is a quote from Karl Marx, "Philosophers are have only interpreted the world in various ways, the point is to change it." What do you think Stef, should the main aim of philosophers be to change the world rather than simply analyse it.





In Romans in the Bible it say that sin is what leads to death and that only through Jesus has we been able to have eternal life despite being sinful. Is there any logic in this?





My gf says it is ok to tell someone you require people you engage with do X, BUT wrong to tell them if they don't do X you will not engage with them. Thoughts? To me wording one way or another makes no difference





Hi from Finland 🖐️had to listen to Romans speech couple of times it was so awesome





What are your thoughts of the film Indecent Proposal where a man offers a couple 1 million dollars in order to spend a night with the woman. It seems to me like somethings in life are only as valuable as you're willing to sacrifice for them. The moment a couple accepts an offer like that, they are admitting that there is no sacred element to their relationship and its only foundation is material gain. Is this true?





Hey Stef. Thank you for your answer on your last live regarding setting standards with abusive parents. My wife struggled with why she shouldn't just cut them out until I figured out that setting standards is the best self defence and anger is at their level. Am I on the right track?





What do you think the solution is for people to not accept indecent proposals? Is this quote from Paul Woodruff correct? "If individuals turn to philosophy, their lives are changed; they set wisdom and virtue as their goals in place of power, wealth or reputation..." This quote assumes that all philosophy is enlightening rather than nihilistic or destructive. Perhaps a better way to phrase it is to seek wisdom.





Philosophy is derived from the word philosofia which is the love of wisdom. What does wisdom mean if it is a core part of philosophy?





Is wisdom not the set of things we can do to reduce our suffering?





What about mental suffering? This is uniquely human





Did you enjoy reading the Holy Bible at the time?





Can philosophy fix a sexual fetish?







