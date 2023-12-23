International excess deaths 2023 after mass vaccination against Covid 19 2021 - 2023

Excess deaths by week, 2023
https://data-explorer.oecd.org
https://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?queryid=104676
Australia, weeks 1 – 34, 2023
14,710 (16.8%)
Covid deaths, 4,977
Australia, 2022, weeks 1 - 52
29,738 (18.7%)
Australia, excess deaths
2022 + 2023 = 44,448
Austria, week 1 – 44, 2023
4,444 (6.5%)
Canada, weeks 1 – 33, 2023
28,400 (16.7%)
Covid deaths, 4,613
Canada, 2022
61,468 (22.3%)
Canada, excess deaths
2022 + 2023 = 89,868
Denmark, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
3,052 (6.9%)
Covid deaths, 347
Denmark, 2022
5,871 (11%)
Denmark, excess deaths
2022 + 2023 = 8,923
Finland, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
4,627 (10.5%)
France, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
22,268 (4.9%)
Covid deaths, 5,565
France, 2022
71,751 (11.9%)
Germany, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
59,039 (7.7%)
Germany, 2022
134, 578 (14.9%)
Greece, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
5,132 (5.2%)
Iceland, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
209 (11.5%)
Covid deaths, 0
Iceland, 2022
446 (20.2%)
Israel, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
4,303 (11.8%)
Covid deaths, 640
Israel, 2022
7,050 (15.4%)
Italy, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
938 (0.28%)
Netherlands, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
14,209 (11.3%)
Netherlands, 2022
19,326 (13.2%)
New Zealand, weeks, 1 – 44, 2023
3,960 (14.5%)
New Zealand, 2022
5,787 (17.6%)
Norway, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
1,885 (5.7%)
Norway, 2022
4,980 (12.5%)
Portugal, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
5,184 (6.3%)
Spain, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
11,948 (3.7%)
Switzerland, 1 – 44, 2023
2,063 (3.9%)
UK, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
49,389 (9.44%)
Covid deaths, 18,591
UK, 2022
52,514 (9.26%)
UK excess deaths
2022 + 2023 = 101,903
Height of the Blitz, September 1940 to May 1941
UK civilian deaths, 40,000
Total civilian deaths for WW2, 70,000
US, weeks 1 – 37, 2023
155,763 (7.8%)
Covid deaths, 76,187
US, 2022
495,749 (17.53)
US excess deaths
2022 + 2023 = 651,512
Total US deaths in Vietnam war
The U.S. National Archives shows that 58,220 U.S. soldiers perished.
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/how-many-americans-were-killed-in-the-vietnam-war.html
Hungary, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
-3,785 (-3.2%)
Poland, weeks 1 – 43, 2023
104 (0.13%)
Slovak republic, weeks 1 – 43, 2023
-774 (-1.54%)
Sweden, weeks 1 – 44, 2023
-529 (0.6%)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.