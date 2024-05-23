BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Politicized & Weaponized
Broken

* [Bidan]’s classified document story doesn’t add up.

* That special counsel quickly closed the investigation; but the one going after Trump is out for blood.

* Nothing about the Mar-a-Lago raid was standard.

* Garland personally approved that raid — and knew these were special circumstances.

* The plan to go after President Trump began just days after he left the White House.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (22 May 2024)

https://youtu.be/zFuEVaPYc1g

fbidonald trumpdojjoe bidenclassified documentsabuse of powerweaponizationtdslawfarerob schmittprotection racketmerrick garlanddeadly forcesopuse of forcelethal forcederangement syndromepoliticizationmar-a-lago raidjack smithrobert hurstandard operating procedurestandard practicewitch hunt police state
