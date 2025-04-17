BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia is ready to do everything to ensure that Syria remains a sovereign state
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
84 views • 5 months ago

Russia is ready to do everything to ensure that Syria remains a sovereign state — Putin in meeting with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

He stresses readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people amid reports of deadly violence and regional tensions.

Adding: 

Assad used four back-to-back private jets flights to move bags of cash, valuables and secret docs in the last 48 hrs before regime's fall

Reuters sources claim the last flight departed on December 8 out of Russia's Hmeimim military air base in Syria

Adding, from today: 

There will be no federal structure in Syria, and the existence of other armed formations outside the Syrian army will not be allowed — TURKISH FM Hakan Fidan

