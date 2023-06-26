Omicron Introduction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SARS-CoV-2 is a positive-sense single-stranded RNA virus, and it’s a strain of severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARSr-CoV). Coronaviruses consist of four genus: α, β, γ, and δ. The coronaviruses that infect mammals are mainly α and β genus. Among the viruses capable of infecting humans, HCoV-229E and HCoV-NL63 belong to the α coronavirus, and HCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, HCoV-HKU1, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2 belong to the β coronavirus.https://viroantibody.creative-biolabs.com/category-sars-cov-2-369.htm