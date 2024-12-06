Odessa: Missile forces successfully struck the most advanced ship of the 30th Division of Surface Ships of the Ukrainian Navy

Missile forces of the Russian Southern Group of Forces successfully struck the most advanced ship of the 30th Division of Surface Ships of the Ukrainian Navy—the medium reconnaissance ship Simferopol.

As a result: 2 killed (KIA), 15 wounded (WIA).

Extensive damage requiring costly repairs, estimated to last until 2026.

Information about the ship's mooring location and footage confirming the strike were provided by concerned residents of Odessa. All those involved have already left Ukrainian territory.

Another description of same video: Missile strike near the medium intelligence ship A505 "Simferopol" of the Ukrainian Navy in Odessa.

The missile struck the port near the departing ship, but the missile launcher still clearly sustained shrapnel damage, judging by the resulting smoke.

JUST IN: The Russian Armed Forces drove the occupiers out of Plekhovo in the Kursk region!

"Oreshnik" will be deployed in Belarus in 2025.

On December 6, after a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in Minsk, Alexander Lukashenko asked the Supreme Council to deploy the Oreshnik systems on the territory of Belarus.

"Recently, Russia successfully launched the Oreshnik. This had a certain impact on our former partners, and now rivals. Do not consider this as some kind of impudence, but I want to publicly ask you that new weapons systems, first of all, the Oreshnik, be deployed on the territory of Belarus," Lukashenko said at the ceremony of signing joint documents.

The Supreme Commander responded that Oreshnik could be deployed in Belarus in the second half of 2025.

✨ The Supreme Commander also emphasized that the complexes will be part of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces , but the military-political leadership of Belarus will determine their targets on the territory of a potential enemy .

