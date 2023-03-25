How TERRIFYING new ESG rules will transform the ENTIRE WORLD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ESG is the
scoring system about to be codified in the EU. Here is how it is going to
affect you. There are about 15 ( many more) companies that will fall under this
umbrella. Popularity is 310,350 views on January 11, 2023. Ford is one,
McDonald is one. If you read the book "The Great Reset" you know that
one of it's benefits for the other side, the dark side, it has tentacles
everywhere. The insidious part of it, it doesn't affect just the company, it
affects everyone in the chain of that company. Every company that drives a
truck for that company, every company that delivers goods, every company that
makes a widget for that company etc. whatever it is, every single company must
be part of that ESG program. Mirrored.