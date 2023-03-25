BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How TERRIFYING new ESG rules will transform the ENTIRE WORLD
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
56 views • 03/25/2023

ESG is the scoring system about to be codified in the EU. Here is how it is going to affect you. There are about 15 ( many more) companies that will fall under this umbrella. Popularity is 310,350 views on January 11, 2023. Ford is one, McDonald is one. If you read the book "The Great Reset" you know that one of it's benefits for the other side, the dark side, it has tentacles everywhere. The insidious part of it, it doesn't affect just the company, it affects everyone in the chain of that company. Every company that drives a truck for that company, every company that delivers goods, every company that makes a widget for that company etc. whatever it is, every single company must be part of that ESG program. Mirrored.  

Keywords
esggreat resetcodified in eu
