Watch Ships Appear to be Floating 'over' Azov Sea in the Sky - in Russia's Krasnodar region caught on camera, this optical illusion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch ships floating 'over' Azov Sea in Russia's Krasnodar region caught on camera!
▪️ Experts told Sputnik that this optical illusion (known as Fata Morgana) is rather common for the area because of the temperature differential that occurs when the water is still chilly but the air above it is already warm