UK RIOTS: IS IT ALL A BIG PLAN ?

A look into how the horrific events of 29 July 2024, where innocent children were stabbed and killed in Southport, United Kingdom - a community already mourning in such tragic circumstances were subjected to further pain and misery when serious disorder was instigated by by racist violent thugs. A spark, which has since caused riots across the United Kingdom in which many police officers have been injured and a lot of property damaged, including Mosques, Police Stations and vehicles.