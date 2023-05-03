US Deploys UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters to Ukrainian Border -- The insanity continues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Joint Forces is loading uh-60 blackhawk helicopters onto C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft that will be deployed to the east wing of Nato, which borders Ukraine. The US continues to strengthen the "defense" of eastern Europe and even strengthen the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion.