Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Israel and Iran | End of the 12-Day War?
President Donald Trump has declared a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, aiming to end the 12-day conflict marked by missile strikes and air raids. Qatar’s mediation was key in brokering the deal, though Israel has yet to confirm publicly. Watch this update on the ceasefire and what it means for the future of the Middle East.
