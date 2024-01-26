Rejuvenation of Spirit: Finding Serenity and the Cosmic Journey to Revitalize All Cosmic Wanderers

Are you a Cosmic Wanderer—all of you that serve as the indigos and starseeds and wanderers--searching for a rejuvenation of your spirit? Embark on a gentle adventure through the cosmos with me, guided into the vastness that you truly are. Let’s connect into the vibrant harmony of the Sacred Energies and your Soul. Connecting into the Higher or Cosmic aspects of who we truly are that reminds us of our true and sacred power.

This will allow the gentle ebb and flow of distant galaxies to wash away your worries and fears when you fully remember the Sacred Mission and then the bold actions that can be taken to fully awaken within it.

Let us mend our spirit, to heal our deepest wounds and find solace in the infinite beauty that lies beyond our realm, connecting with the vastness of All That Is. Let this be a gentle reminder that within us, lies an unbreakable connection to the stars.

Inside this video, at the end, I feature a beautiful Soul Being that shared her lovely music with us in a very wonderful evening and we were able to listen to her.

Her name is Madelyn Ilana, and I asked her if I could share this song with you all and so at the end of the video, you can hear this delight that will cradle your heart in a special way—it did mine. You can find her Weary Starseed song here on youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7D8ptxZEOE





Her website is www.madelynilana.com and you can find her on Spotify too!

A big thank you, Madelyn, for allowing me to share this song, and thank you for your voice and the way you play all of the instruments... everything held within your magick is like a soft kiss of sunlight on a gentle Sunday morning on my soul, thank you for sharing and bringing your light!





Other links mentioned in this video:

www.tapintoyourmagick.com : Ready to feel deeply into YOUR UNIQUE magick?

www.teamgu.com : need to stoke the Sacred Fire of your Mission? Maybe we can help!

_____

🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc.: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





🌟 Subscribe to this channel 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick





🌀Grab this guide to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal. Dissolve the old energies and awaken the new! Go here: https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





✨ Connect with The Awakening Magick Community ✨

🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick

Here's how we help you launch your mission!

✨Strategic & Creative Support for all of you Heart-Based Business Owners around the world: https://www.teamgu.com/

✨ Helping you to stop suppressing your divine gifts, and healing to allow the dissolving of the old energies to awaken the new in the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast: https://www.awakeningmagick.com/