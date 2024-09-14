BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2027 09 07 Soil Detox Project Update - good news and difficult news - but progress!
Marjory Wildcraft
57 views • 8 months ago

The implications of what can be done in a tiny raised bed are stunning.


So I met a group that has for decades been working with a set of microbes and nutrients that they clam can remediate highly toxic soils. I’ve know these guys, vetted them, trust them - and you have to always test. Especially in this day and age!


So I setup a samll rasied bed in my backyard and am conducting a test to verify. I’ve gotten some results back from the initial tests and got ignored by the two other labs…


Sigh.


But by following my nose, I know this stuff is working.

