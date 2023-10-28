When Mainstream Medicine Incorporates Yoga and Meditation, Only Then Will It be “Integrative”



Shanti Shanti Kaur Khalsa - Charter member, IAYT (International Association of Yoga Therapists)

HealthNow.GRDcenter.org





FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub





With chronic disease – the real epidemic – having exploded in America from 10% in 1990 to over 50% now, most patients have been forced to supplement their mainstream doctor’s appointments with a journey to find healers who can address their unique needs. So where does yoga fit in?

Since 2010, American participation in yoga classes has exploded by over 60% and it has proven itself as an important modality for healing. Today it’s become an almost $100 billion marketplace with some 50,000 studios and 100,000 teachers. Yet, beyond these classes, where are the actual therapists to deliver this to the chronically ill?

In the mid-1980s, Dr. Shanti Shanti Khalsa started teaching Kundalini Yoga to the chronically ill and those near death. She founded the Guru Ram Das Center for Medicine & Humanology to incorporate this comprehensive style of yoga into modern medicine. Its benefits have been studied at the National Institutes of Health, where one particular meditation actually mitigated Alzheimer’s. And in the past, Freedom Hub platformed Satbir Khalsa, a Kundalini Yoga researcher at Harvard.

Shanti Shanti is training not just kundalini yoga teachers, but also therapists – to use this ancient art to help heal the most challenging patients, many of whom are suffering post-traumatic stress due to the COVID (and lockdown) effects on society. On top of that, we are at the end of the astrological age of Pisces and are entering the age of Aquarius – which the yogis tell us will bring huge paradigm shifts for society.





Shanti Shanti’s Kundalini Yoga program for people living with HIV is featured in the book, “Yoga as Medicine” by Timothy McCall, MD, and her groundbreaking work in Kundalini Yoga Therapy is in “Yoga Therapy and Integrative Medicine: Where Ancient Science Meets Modern Medicine.” How much would our world change if Kundalini Yoga therapists became a regular benefit in group health plans? You may be surprised!