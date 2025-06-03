BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Geran retaliation on the impact sites in Odessa Port are left smoking
10084 followers
305 views • 3 months ago

Footage shows the consequences of a devastating attack by Russian kamikaze drone Geran-2, visiting a logistics target for Ukrainian military interests in the Port of Odessa A short video appeared online released by the Russian military channels on June 3, 2025, the scale of the attack on the night of June 2 was a direct response to the recent Ukrainian drones attack on the Russian airfield. According to local surveillance services, the port infrastructure, warehouses and railway logistics center in the port area, the arrival of a nightmare. Locals write about dozens of "arrivals." One of them caused a huge fire, causing the target to roast in a column of smoke billowing into the sky. The huge explosion and fire were clearly recorded, the port glowed with fire, followed by secondary explosions, which almost always indicate the destruction of ammunition storage sites.

Geran's attack paralyzed Ukraine-NATO rear logistics, and Odessa is no longer a safe haven for weapons due to Geran's relentless works and it's still not over. Air defenses are overwhelmed again, with military infrastructure and locations being hit with pinpoint accuracy, and panic is spreading in the rear areas. Bloomberg reported that the Kremlin was “angry but undeterred” that Zelensky’s attacks had not changed Moscow’s plans but had provoked a larger retaliation. And based on Geran’s “night raid,” that response may now be more systematic!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

geran-2port of odessarussian kamikaze drones
