6/23/25 TRUMP: CEASEFIRE! DISMANTLING UK/EU/ZIOCON GLOBAL IMPERIAL ORDER! #2ndAmRev

6/23/25 TRUMP Announces Cease Fire between Israel/Iran as massive cosplay operation to deescalate Israel's aggression successful! The Trump Team is executing the greatest restructuring of World Power in modern history: targeting the UK/EU/Jesuit/Zioncon/Banksters in a global plan for peace through mutual economic prosperity of Sovereign Nations! The main threat remaining are false flag attacks carried out by the flailing elite cartel babylon! Prayers are Paramount!! We ARE FREE!!





Cooper to Replace Kurrilla as CENTCOM commander in 2 weeks;

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2025-06-04/centcom-africom-commanders-nominations-18013379.html





EU Officials have 4 hour negotiations with Iran Leaders:

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2025/06/20/iran-peace-talks-last-over-four-hours-euros-urge-tehran-to-talk-to-u-s/





White House rejects Richard Angle as NSA/Cyber Command Director!

https://justthenews.com/government/security/white-house-rejects-key-pentagon-intelligence-nominee





Vance Boelter "confession letter" received by FBI claiming to blame Tim Walz as "MAGA" profile being fabricated:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/minnesota-politician-shooting-suspect-vance-boelter-blames-far/





Peace of Heaven Event: 817 children rescued from barge off West Coast: Fundraiser!

https://www.peaceofheaven.life/





Trump's Macro-Strategy: Dismantle British Imperial Cabal Geo-Political Control:

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/the-real-enemy-susan-kokinda?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1658626&post_id=166501682&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





George Webb on the possible Iran Blockade:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/hormuz-bypass-funky-cold-medina





Peace of Heaven Conference ~ Rising Up for The Children:

https://www.peaceofheaven.life/rev17





Putin/Lavrov meet with FM Abbas Araqchi in Moscow:

https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2025/06/23/putin-slams-us-strikes-on-iran-as-unjustified-in-meeting-with-iranian-fm/





Zohran Mamdani, Muslim Democratic Socialist, leading NYC mayoral race:

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/06/01/ckpf-j01.html





Background on Mahmood Mamdani:

https://time.com/7296925/zohran-mamdani-nyc-mayoral-primary/





Is Iran Destroying Israel's Bioweapons Facilities:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/irans-attacks-israels-bios-has-this?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=166673997&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6v8aph-62325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!