BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

6/23/25 TRUMP: CEASEFIRE! DISMANTLING UK/EU/ZIOCON GLOBAL IMPERIAL ORDER! #2ndAmRev
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1254 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 2 months ago

6/23/25 TRUMP Announces Cease Fire between Israel/Iran as massive cosplay operation to deescalate Israel's aggression successful! The Trump Team is executing the greatest restructuring of World Power in modern history: targeting the UK/EU/Jesuit/Zioncon/Banksters in a global plan for peace through mutual economic prosperity of Sovereign Nations! The main threat remaining are false flag attacks carried out by the flailing elite cartel babylon! Prayers are Paramount!! We ARE FREE!!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Ireland Freedom Party, Hermann Kelly:

https://rumble.com/v6us9if-hearts-of-oak-the-week-according-to-.-.-.-hermann-kelly.html?playlist_id=GeiAaHFzet8


Cooper to Replace Kurrilla as CENTCOM commander in 2 weeks;

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2025-06-04/centcom-africom-commanders-nominations-18013379.html


EU Officials have 4 hour negotiations with Iran Leaders:

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2025/06/20/iran-peace-talks-last-over-four-hours-euros-urge-tehran-to-talk-to-u-s/


White House rejects Richard Angle as NSA/Cyber Command Director!

https://justthenews.com/government/security/white-house-rejects-key-pentagon-intelligence-nominee


Vance Boelter "confession letter" received by FBI claiming to blame Tim Walz as "MAGA" profile being fabricated:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/minnesota-politician-shooting-suspect-vance-boelter-blames-far/


Peace of Heaven Event: 817 children rescued from barge off West Coast: Fundraiser!

https://www.peaceofheaven.life/


Trump's Macro-Strategy: Dismantle British Imperial Cabal Geo-Political Control:

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/the-real-enemy-susan-kokinda?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1658626&post_id=166501682&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


George Webb on the possible Iran Blockade:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/hormuz-bypass-funky-cold-medina


Peace of Heaven Conference ~ Rising Up for The Children:

https://www.peaceofheaven.life/rev17


Putin/Lavrov meet with FM Abbas Araqchi in Moscow:

https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2025/06/23/putin-slams-us-strikes-on-iran-as-unjustified-in-meeting-with-iranian-fm/


Zohran Mamdani, Muslim Democratic Socialist, leading NYC mayoral race:

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/06/01/ckpf-j01.html


Background on Mahmood Mamdani:

https://time.com/7296925/zohran-mamdani-nyc-mayoral-primary/


Is Iran Destroying Israel's Bioweapons Facilities:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/irans-attacks-israels-bios-has-this?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=166673997&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6v8aph-62325.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy