Alligator Alcatraz - This whole 'ownership' thing is a bit sus.

Adding, more about phone call, Putin and Macron yesterday.

French President Emmanuel Macron called Vladimir Putin yesterday over concerns about Iranian ballistic missiles capable of reaching France, Le Parisien reports, citing sources.

According to Macron’s entourage, lines of communication with Moscow “were never fully severed,” but both leaders now share an “interest” in restoring direct contact.

The call lasted over two hours — unusually long by diplomatic standards, even with interpretation — and reportedly covered Ukraine as well as the highly sensitive issue of Iran’s nuclear program.

The immediate reason for the call, Le Parisien notes, was Macron’s alarm after meetings with the IAEA chief and a phone call with Iran’s president on Sunday. Iran has developed a dangerous arsenal of long-range ballistic missiles, some of which can reach altitudes above 100 km and pose a threat to parts of French territory.

When the U.S. began talks with Iran in Oman — weeks before airstrikes derailed the process — missile development was left off the table, with negotiations focusing solely on uranium enrichment.