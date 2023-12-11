The Wisdom of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 10 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Whole of God's Plan for Mankind Was Present with Him from Everlasting to Everlasting. Truth Is Written Down in Scripture, and Truth Is the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ. To Believe the Truth Is to Believe and Receive the Person--It Is to Be Born Again. It Is Available to All -- and Is Received by Some of the Most Unlikely People Imaginable.