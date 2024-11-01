BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BAD MOON RISING: SO WHAT!!! No Gnews is Good Gnews With JAMIE WALDEN Confess Repent and then Rejoice: Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
44 views • 7 months ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-GC8g56T8Q BAD MOON RISING: SO WHAT!!! 
Joshua 1:9
New International Version

9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”


Psalm 112 NIV - Psalm 112 - Praise the LORD. Blessed - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%20112&version=NIV


Isaiah 41:10 KJV - Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2041%3A10&version=KJV


Matthew 5:15 - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/Matthew%205%3A15


Joshua 1:9 - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/Joshua%201%3A9


Isaiah 40:31 - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/Isaiah%2040%3A31


Daniel 3:16-28 KJV - Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%203%3A16-28&version=KJV


Ephesians 3:20 NIV - Now to him who is able to do - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%203%3A20&version=NIV


2 Peter 2:9 NIV - if this is so, then the Lord knows how - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Peter%202%3A9&version=NIV


Revelation 9:4 - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/Revelation%209%3A4

2 Corinthians 9:8 - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/2%20Corinthians%209%3A8


Revelation 12:11 KJV - And they overcame him by the blood of - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2012%3A11&version=KJV


Keywords
jamie waldenbad moon risingso whatno gnews is good gnewsconfess repent and then rejoice
