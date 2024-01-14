CIA 'Struggling' To Cultivate Human Sources In Gaza | U.S. Spy Agency Searches For Hamas Hostages

U.S. intelligence agency CIA's significant role in Gaza war operations has been revealed by The New York Times. The CIA is focused on helping Israel locate top leaders of Hamas in Gaza. The report said that U.S. NSA Jake sullivan ordered formation of a task force in the wake of Hamas' attack in October last year and the task force is also working on gathering information about whereabouts of hostages. Watch the video for more.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
