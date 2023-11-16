RALLY FOR PALESTINE – DEMAND MPS VOTE FOR A CEASEFIRE! 15 November 2023 (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Not the Andrew Marr Show ati:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/29CcB11EpfQ?si=TieEdhlJVJ61kyp4
#CeasefireNow
A protest has been called at Parliament this Wednesday at 5pm to coincide with the vote on an amendment calling for a ceasefire. Let’s make sure they hear our demand for a #CeasefireNow!
Transcript