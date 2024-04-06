Unarmed Civilians, Waving White Flag, Murdered By Israelis Then Their Bodies Are Bulldozed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Al Jazeera English
28 Mar 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjYudMS3q1s&ab_channel=AlJazeeraEnglish
Al Jazeera has obtained footage showing Israeli forces in Gaza shooting two unarmed Palestinians dead. One of the men repeatedly waves what appears to be a piece of white fabric, to show they are not a threat. This is an international symbol of surrender. The bodies of the two Palestinians are then buried by an Israeli bulldozer.