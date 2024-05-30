Brighteon Broadcast News, May 30, 2024 – BREAKING - Texas launches investigation into Big Tech ELECTION RIGGING

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Spring Permaculture Summit stream





- Huge lawsuit against Big Government and Big Tech for coordinated #censorship. (0:03)

- Southwest Airlines' power outage delays flights. (2:10)

- Outdated technology in various industries, including retail and banking. (7:13)

- McDonald's menu prices keep skyrocketing.

- China's robot dogs with machine guns. (13:01)

- Euthanasia in the Netherlands, where asking for government-assisted suicide has a 3-year waiting list. (24:04)

- #Vaccines are a form of government-assisted suicide. (29:41)

- Israeli-Palestinian conflict, genocide and international intervention. (40:09)

- Growing food, living life fully, and avoiding anti-human agendas. (58:23)

- #Permaculture and food self-reliance with a focus on education and community. (1:05:27)

- Creating edible, ecologically rich landscapes through food forests. (1:08:20)

- Regenerating nature and sustainable living through permaculture. (1:16:39)

- Water scarcity in Mexico City and the importance of permaculture in creating resilient ecosystems. (1:19:05)

- Transforming landscapes into edible food forests with a team of experts. (1:26:36)

- Using machinery in permaculture, balancing efficiency and sustainability. (1:35:51)

- Integrating animals into permaculture systems for fertilizer and manure. (1:47:56)





