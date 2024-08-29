Read the book, have a look.



(This short video was first made before October 7, 2023, on another platform and is now being uploaded here on Brighteon)





The story of Israel in the Middle East does not go back to 1947 or 1948, it does even not go back to 1967. It goes back first of all to the late 19th century in the 1800s when Jews started returning to the Holy Land from the second diaspora, the diaspora of the Romans. It goes back to the defeat of the Ottoman Empire by the British Empire, which gifted the territory back to the Jews to make a state in the Balfour Declaration, and even before that it goes back to the Roman Empire, which did not kick out every single Jew, and before that it goes back to the divine Word of God, the Holy Bible. There have always been Jews living in Israel, a.k.a. Judea. Not even the Romans kicked out every single Jew. The holy land is the ancient homeland of Abraham’s descendants through Isaac, and always has been well into the 10th century BC at the time of Moses and Joshua. There have consistently been Jewish people living in the land ever since that. The Jewish people experienced a Babylonian diaspora and were miraculously returned to that place by God. The Jewish people experienced the second diaspora from the Romans, and then they were once again returned to the Holy Land by God miraculously. The ownership of the holy land, and therefore the legitimacy of Israeli land, goes back to the promise of Yahweh God to Abraham, stating that He has given Abraham and his descendants, through Isaac, the Holy Land, forever. God has the right to do what he wants in his relationship relationships with people, and for Abraham and his descendants through Isaac, he has stated that their relationship with the Lord God is connected to this holy land. This promise from God to Abraham takes place in Genesis chapter 15, in which God says that the Holy Land is given to Abraham and his descendants (through Isaac) consists of everything between the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian ocean, and from the Nile river, all the way to the border of the Euphrates river. It’s right there in the Bible. God later stated to Abraham that only Isaac (not Ishmael/Arabia) will be counted for this promise. God later stated to Isaac that only Jacob (not Esau/Edom/Palestine) will be counted for this promise.





Israel, according to the unchanging will of God, is supposed to be the owner and manager of that territory and all the land in it, as a result of God’s promise to Abraham and his command to the Jewish people many times to take the land and keep it. Genesis 5 states that the promised land for the descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob is from the Nile river to the Euphrates river and the Mediterranean see all the way to the Indian ocean.



This is partly so that God will be managing this spiritually tumultuous territory through Israel, instead of Satanic management. The Middle East is a spiritual hotspot for conflict between Satan and God. Misunderstanding and an understanding of Israel is critical for understanding the spiritual history, and even the political history of our world.



The fact that Israel is not currently managing, owning, and controlling that land and putting both decency as well as the correct spiritual authority over it, is precisely the reason why the Middle East is constantly in a storm of trouble, fighting, squalor, and turmoil. Quite frankly, the proper owners are not exercising management and control over the land that is theirs. There is simply no management by the ownership, and that’s why it’s always devolving into a mess in that area. If Israel would manage more and more of the land that God gave them, and obey his command to do so, the Middle East would not be in such a bad situation. The people constantly attacking Israel are the satanic management, the people who have chosen the side of Satan and not God, who want to take control and manage this important territory for Satan against God. And that’s why people like Hamas and the leadership of Iran are always trying to attack and cause trouble for Israel. They make a false and satanic claim, via their false religion, i’m just claim does not stand up against the righteous and true command and claim of God, which gave this land to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob forever.