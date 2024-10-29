Aneustat™ SMART Platform for Combination Therapy for Cancer

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





For the pre-cancer, all you need is supplements. All you need is Cardio Miracle and Dimethylglycine. Those are the foundational minerals that run all these reactions down to the electron level. Local therapies from plants, not synthetic. It's got to be from plants. That's why Cardio Miracle and the Nutritional Frontiers because they're powders, they're lyophilized, so they reconstitute in a shape like the plant behind me. And so local therapies, surgery or radiation, plus the adjuvant, plus the botanical support. And even comes in the mouth microbiome, which is totally different than the microbiome all the way down. So yes, you cut it out, but you have to open the highway again. You don't cut out the lymph nodes, because the lymph nodes are where the viruses are coming from. So we've destroyed women. We don't cut out the cervical lymph nodes in men for prostate cancer. Why? Because we know we cured prostate cancer with low dose Aneustat™. What did the government do in 2019? What did the criminal FDA do? They patented something called Nubeqa and Lynparza, which hits an endogenous cannabinoid, a couple years earlier, after 2016 to patent them, to patent!

They didn't patent this, which would cost each health insurance and your government Medicare, $500 a month to put all the plants together, the botanical adjuvants specific for an individual. Think about it as a CureIt machine.





