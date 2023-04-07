Richard Burdick's Symphony No. Free (Three), Op. 168: I. Allegro Moderato (May 2010)

This is a weird one folks, I wrote it 13 years ago, not the beautiful stuff I am trying to write today. This give the performer a freedom to play any tone they want . . . these are fun to play, but the outcome is avant-guard-sounding. The other three movements will be copied and recorded someday . . .these are actually really good for young performers to learn ensemble playing without struggling with exact notes,

For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus168.html