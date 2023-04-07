Richard Burdick's Symphony No. Free (Three), Op. 168: I. Allegro Moderato (May 2010)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a weird one folks, I wrote it 13 years ago, not the beautiful stuff I am trying to write today. This give the performer a freedom to play any tone they want . . . these are fun to play, but the outcome is avant-guard-sounding. The other three movements will be copied and recorded someday . . .these are actually really good for young performers to learn ensemble playing without struggling with exact notes,
For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus168.html