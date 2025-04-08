Washington’s $77.8B Gamble: Higher Taxes, Bigger Deficit? | Behind the Wire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
On this episode of Behind the Wire, Robert Burwell dives into the Washington State House’s proposed $77.8 billion budget for 2025–2026—and the new taxes they’re banking on to pay for it. From tripling the property tax cap to hiking capital gains and business taxes, Robert breaks down what this means for everyday Washingtonians, small businesses, and big corporations alike. Will these taxes cover the cost? Or will they drive jobs and companies out of the state? And will Governor Bob Ferguson stand by his word to veto any tax-raising budget? Tune in and find out what’s really behind the numbers.
#BehindTheWire #RebelRadio #WashingtonPolitics #TaxHike #WAHouseBudget #DeficitSpending #StopTheTax #SmallBizMatters #MiddleClassSqueeze #PropertyTax #CapitalGainsTax #BNOtax #BobFerguson #WAleg #EconomicReality