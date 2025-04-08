BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Washington’s $77.8B Gamble: Higher Taxes, Bigger Deficit? | Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
5 months ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

On this episode of Behind the Wire, Robert Burwell dives into the Washington State House’s proposed $77.8 billion budget for 2025–2026—and the new taxes they’re banking on to pay for it. From tripling the property tax cap to hiking capital gains and business taxes, Robert breaks down what this means for everyday Washingtonians, small businesses, and big corporations alike. Will these taxes cover the cost? Or will they drive jobs and companies out of the state? And will Governor Bob Ferguson stand by his word to veto any tax-raising budget? Tune in and find out what’s really behind the numbers.


#BehindTheWire #RebelRadio #WashingtonPolitics #TaxHike #WAHouseBudget #DeficitSpending #StopTheTax #SmallBizMatters #MiddleClassSqueeze #PropertyTax #CapitalGainsTax #BNOtax #BobFerguson #WAleg #EconomicReality

tax policybob fergusontax increasefiscal responsibilitynew taxesbusiness exodusdeficit spendingwa legislaturecapital gains taxwashington house budget77 billion budgetproperty tax hikemiddle class impactsmall business burdenwashington state economystorage unit taxnicotine product tax
