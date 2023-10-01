BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CCP Invasion: Chinese Special Ops Personnel Linked To US Southern Border Immigrant Crisis. Migrants
184 views • 10/01/2023

Inside the boom in Chinese migrants at the southern border. Border Patrol apprehensions of Chinese nationals at the southern border


GOP senators raise national security concerns over release of Chinese nationals into US at southern border. Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall leads GOP letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas


Sen. Moran Calls for Action as Migrants with Ties to ISIS, CCP Cross Southern Border. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) spoke on the Senate Floor this week to call on the Biden Administration and the Senate to take action to increase security at the southern border and pass the Secure the Border Act as thousands of migrants cross the border a day, including migrants with ties to ISIS and the Chinese Community Party. This week, Sen. Moran co-sponsored the Secure the Border Act of 2023.


Chinese nationals crossing US border with 'really disturbing' intentions, expert warns


