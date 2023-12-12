Moore vs the US of A CORPORATION -- FLEECING THE SHEEPLE -- This COULD BE the globalist way of how to make you own nothing and be enslaved by their regime

This can mean INSTANT POVERTY FOR ALL: Supreme Court decision could impose taxes on PAPER GAINS for all assets



There is a massive US Supreme Court case looming here that's called Moore versus the United States. If the Supreme Court sides with the federal government on this, it would allow the federal government to essentially confiscate virtually all assets of the American people, including your stocks, your home, your land, your gold, everything, almost everything. So this case is challenging the constitutionality of a tax law which was part of a law enacted in 2017, under Trump. This law required a one time repatriation on unrealized profits that are held overseas. So if you were an investor in an overseas company, and then that company never paid you profits, but if it reinvested its own dividends, and you maintain your ownership of that company, you were supposed to pay taxes on these unrealized gains, even though you never got paid.



So this couple Charles and Kathy Moore, they sue the government after they were billed $14,700 or so as a tax obligation. It's gone to the Supreme Court, the oral arguments have already taken place. That was about a week ago. And the Supreme Court is set to rule on this... many people believe by June 2024.



Now, importantly, if the Supreme Court rules that the federal government can tax unrealized gains, that is paper profits, on investments that American citizens hold, then that would be absolutely catastrophic for the American people for their savings, for their assets, for their retirement funds, everything. And here's a quote from Peter Schiff. He tweeted this out, and I think it encapsulates the potential crisis facing us all if the supreme court rules in favor of the federal government, he says:



If the supreme court rules in favor of the government and allows it to redefine the income to include any unrealized appreciation in any asset, that it will grant the federal government a new power to nationalize the entire asset stock of the nation. In hyperinflation, the only refuge people have is the ability to hold real assets and never sell them. But if the federal government can claim unrealized inflationary gains as being taxable income, then almost all Americans will be forced to sell their assets just to pay their tax liabilities.



You understand what he's saying here. Essentially, if you're holding house or land, or gold or stocks, and the paper value goes up, the government would force you to pay the gains on the paper value in dollars, even though you haven't sold those assets, and you have no cash flow to even pay the gains. So in order to pay the gains, you'd probably have to sell at least part of the assets, and then pay that money to the government.



But of course, it's a giant scam, because the government prints money causing inflation, or devaluation of the dollar, but inflation in terms of the prices of assets, and the IRS would consider that inflation to be a gain, even though it's not a real gain. Your gold for example, may have gone up in terms of dollars per ounce, but the gold itself may not purchase anything more than what it purchased five years earlier. You have no gain in purchasing power. It's just risen in dollar denominations because the dollars are losing value, resulting in inflationary pricing of all other assets. Well, the IRS would expect you to pay them their cut for paper gains.



...but with all assets up for sale at once, the most likely buyer will be the federal government itself, which will pay in near worthless paper. In one decision, the Supreme Court would have rendered the Constitution meaningless, effectively eliminated private property rights, and provided the federal government with the legal mechanism to pull off a communist revolution without having to fire a single shot.



This is how you will own nothing and be enslaved by the regime