New Reality Film Coming to Your Town Today
112 views • 05/05/2023

Amazing Production comes only once in two thousand years. Be ready, be prepared, your life could depend on your decision.

Salvation Prayer must be said in a regular voice with meaning and you must mean every word.

I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner and recognize that I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.

Our website is https://www.a-c-t-s.net

https://www.youtube.com/@ministerclaude/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@manchildministries/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@pastorjameskaddis/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@AtheyCreek/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@SupernaturalByDesign/videos

https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21zLys4Mnl4cDhmP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=

https://www.youtube.com/@sarastarchild3654/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@ministerclaude/videos

rapturenewfilmamazingproduction
