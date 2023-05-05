New Reality Film Coming to Your Town Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazing Production comes only once in two thousand years. Be ready, be prepared, your life could depend on your decision.
Salvation
Prayer must be said in a regular voice with meaning and you must mean
every word.
I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner and recognize that I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.
Our website is https://www.a-c-t-s.net
https://www.youtube.com/@ministerclaude/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@manchildministries/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@pastorjameskaddis/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@AtheyCreek/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@SupernaturalByDesign/videos
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21zLys4Mnl4cDhmP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
https://www.youtube.com/@sarastarchild3654/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@ministerclaude/videos