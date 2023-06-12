BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE TITANIC TREES MADE GOLD!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • 06/12/2023

Links to resources below!

In this livestream we'll be examining additional puzzle bits related to what I consider to be a growing PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE in favor of The Great Trees, as well as some bits and bobbles on the theme of Instant Petrification.

DID THE GREAT TREES MAKE OUR GOLD AND SILVER as well as many other precious materials, or is this all simply "Point and Claim" as critics would have you believe? Or is this evidence quite simply SELF EVIDENT? Tune in for some exciting information and decide for yourself!

This world is far more than we ever imagined! Could Geology actually be Biology? Yes! Welcome to BIOGEOLOGY.

Part I - Petrified Titans and Organs - The Discoveries


PETRIFIED TITANS & ORGANS - PART 1 - THE DISCOVERIES

https://youtu.be/dnlLwqVyzyU


Thanks again to all the subscribers for your wonderful comments!

My channel locations:

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@Stellium7/videos

 / stellium777

LBRY/Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Stellium7:5

Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/M0i3e4RHg5wyY2M8

Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/video?q=ste...

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/189A...


If you like what I have done, and would like to support the work, you can do so via Paypal, Patreon or Bitcoin. Your support is greatly appreciated!


Paypal: [email protected]

Patreon: www.Patreon.com/Stellium7

Bitcoin address: 13UyASMyuqQ41mW1DUPEULtZGRJfwPDy9Z


SPELUNKING TITANIC TREES?

https://youtu.be/q2cBQkF4U-s

Gold in Trees May Hint at Buried Treasure

https://www.science.org/content/article/gold-trees-may-hint-buried-treasure

OPALS, GEODES AND THE GREAT TREES!

https://youtu.be/Uc1wRCic1ss

Biblical Tree Remins, Periodic Table, Gold, Copper, etc, Part 3

https://youtu.be/DLvoxWHe9N0

Spells Of Truth

https://www.youtube.com/@SpellsOfTruth/videos

Biblical Tree Remains, Petrified Sap (Quartz)

https://youtu.be/DXsFE5DH23I

Hangman1128

https://www.youtube.com/@hangman1128/videos

EXTREMELY rich ore crushed revealing MASSIVE amount of gold!

https://youtu.be/SvoXglQrzko

Placer Gold Smelting: Revealing the Secret Art of Using Potato and Mercury

https://youtu.be/8DF2SYQIobg

What does gold look like in rocks_ Gold bearing rock identification.

https://youtu.be/cGz_hTdiCco

Testing Abandoned Gold Mine in BC Canada: Crushing and Recovering Gold

https://youtu.be/mkhMpMbEO_Q

Why Are There 96,000,000 Red Gems on This Beach? - Again?

https://youtu.be/kw7JPXNuqQo

These Incredible Salt Mines Are Like Another World Beneath Our Feet

https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2014/05/15-incredible-underground-salt-mines-hidden-deep-below-our-feet/

https://7daysabroad.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/turda-salt-mine-inside.jpg

https://romaniatourstore.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Slanic_Prahova-Romania-1.jpg

https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-nkKNBNz9AXI/U7n85W_xruI/AAAAAAAADhU/U1_uan2CW2Q/s1600/epizSTW.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/448278/Wieliczka_Salt_Mine_biggest_underground_chapel_in_the_world.jpg?p=facebook

https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-ZAtnSLRChgw/VQgTlKsDgAI/AAAAAAAAAjc/Iro6bo68_ug/s1600/31_Salina-Turda_03_RP.jpg

https://romaniatourstore.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Slanic-Salt-mine-Romania.jpg


Shared from and subscribe to:

Stellium7

https://www.youtube.com/@Stellium7/videos


Keywords
giantshidden historycavesmegalithsmud floodsgiant treeshistory debunkedwaterwayspetrified biogeology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy