[Aug 31, 2024] Urine Therapy\Messages in Urine: Amandha Vollmer (ADV) with Fiona Gardner - Holistic Health Education [yummy.doctor]

In this video, Amandha Vollmer (ADV) speaks with Fiona Gardner, an expert in microscopy and the healing properties of “living waters,” particularly urine therapy. The discussion explores the profound intelligence and spiritual insights that can be gained from studying the structure of water, specifically the “fourth phase” or structured water found in urine. Fiona shares her journey into urine therapy, which began as a personal exploration of natural healing methods, and her discovery of the remarkable healing potential of urine.

Fiona, who has trained with the Biggleson Academy, explains how she uses microscopy to observe the living structures in the urine and the blood, revealing sacred geometry, symbols, and patterns that indicate the body’s self-healing capabilities. She highlights the differences in the crystallography of urine from those who practice urine therapy compared to those who do not, noting the increased vibrancy and formation of complex geometries in the former.

The conversation also touches on the alchemical properties of urine, its role in enhancing intuition, and its use as a protective and healing substance. Fiona discusses the energetic connection between a person and their urine, even when separated by time or distance, and how urine retains and reflects the individual’s state of consciousness. The video concludes with a reflection on the ancient wisdom and hidden knowledge surrounding urine therapy, encouraging viewers to explore this natural and self-sustaining healing practice.

Contact information for Fiona:

Instagram: #messagesinurine

Telegram: Fiona Gardner

Email: [email protected]





