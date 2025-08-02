POLICE G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORT: 40631

THUMBNAIL: POLICE G-POLA (CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 10M AND 15M LENGTH ABOVE)

AIR STALKERS ALWAYS APPEAR DURING POISON GAS ATTACKS CHEMTRAIL TERROR RAIDS

18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM INJURE, HARASS, KILL, CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

3/8/25 G-ATRM NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORT: 40635, G-BGBI OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY

2/8/25 D-FICA UNSAFE FLY REPORT: 40621, TERRORIST JEFFREY PIKE OVERHEAD PROHIBITED AIRSPACE 20M DISTANCE IN G-ASZU UNSAFE FLY REPORT: 40622, G-AWUJ OVERHEAD 19M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY, TERRORIST KIRKHOPE OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL PROHIBITED AIRSPACE IN G-BOHR UNSAFE FLY, TERRORIST STEVENS OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL IN G-ATRM UNSAFE FLY, MICHAEL KAYE IN G-CDEV OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, POLICE G-POLA 15M DISTANCE ABOVE GROSS MISCONDUCT REF JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 0471395

17/6/25 RAF POSEIDON ZP807 DUMPS CHEMTRAILS OVERHEAD FROM 30M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY. I MADE A COMPLAINT TO THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE , MOD (RE ATTEMPTED MURDER) THE FALLOUT STUNK OF ROTTEN EGGS, A GIVE AWAY FOR SULPHURIC ACID. THE PROJECT IS CALLED SATAN (STRATOSPHERIC AEROSOL TRANSPORT AND NUCLEATON)

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

ALL POLICE ARE TERRORISTS FOR THEY ARE GOVERNMENT AGENTS (TERRORISM IS GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION)

Terrorism: Method of government inspiring by terror by acts of brutality, and savagery

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court (the Crown offered no evidence against myself) and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Eleven Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, G-MPSB, AND G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft