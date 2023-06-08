OK...NO KIDDING... WHERE ARE ALL THE ANIMALS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ummm? WTF? There's no rabbits, no mice... I can leave out a bag of food .. and nothing touches it. There's even a couple unattended small bags of simple carbs laying out, I found and nothing .. this is rural Colorado. I heard a fox the other day looking for pups and that's it all season so far. How is it where you are? Hit meeeee! [email protected]
Hey moderators... I put this in the "survival and prepping" category becus that's where I want it and that's where it goes. Do you mind leaving truth alone? Mr Truth channel...