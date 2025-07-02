Delta’s Dirty Secret-Pilot Blew the Whistle on Safety Violations and They Fired Her

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Our next guest has an unbelievable story... Karlene Petitt... had been a commercial pilot for 35 years... she has two master's degrees, three children and she earned her doctorate. While flying for Delta airlines she spoke up about some very worrying problems she noticed with the Delta's safety standards.