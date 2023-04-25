BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pride Nite at Disneyland - UN-backed legal recommendations normalize pedophilia
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
68 views • 04/25/2023

In this video, we discuss some news of the day and talk about sin and Antichrist trends, wrapping it up with a reading of the Scriptures.


Subjects:

Pride Nite at Disneyland Park on June 13 & 15

New UN-backed legal recommendations normalize sex with minors

3D printed meat?

"I AM AI" is Code 33

The "I AM" of the Invictus "unconquerable sun" Games

Scientists Are Preparing to Create a Traversable Quantum Wormhole


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PrideNiteUNPedoPush.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com


