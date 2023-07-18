© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Wray in the hot seat. John Solomon with Kash Patel on AMERICA First
Kash Patel, filling in for Dr. G, talks to Just The News founder John Solomon about the latest on the White House cocaine scandal, and what Congress can do next to hold the Deep State accountable.
